Vaccinate drivers-conductors, requests MSRTC

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST Corporation has demanded that the drivers and conductors of ST Corporation should also be vaccinated. The MSRTC has provided essential services during the Covid-19 period. </p>.<p>Around 4,000 employees of MSRTC also contracted Covid-19 while providing services. The ST Corporation said that along with the railways, the ST also took responsibility for the transportation of migratory workers stranded in the state. This was followed by inter-district and then interstate transport for the general public. </p><p>From the very beginning of providing this service, besides the drivers and conductors of the corporation, mechanical staff, traffic controllers, security guards, and other staff, officers were working during the Corona pandemic. So far, due to Covid-19, it has lost 105 employees, most of the drivers. At present, ST has 34,000 drivers and 29,000 conductors. </p><p>Out of these, 2,000 drivers are working on 1500 ST trips in the Mumbai metropolis every day. The ST Corporation has asked the state government to include drivers who have been on duty for the last nine months in the vaccination drive implemented for front employees. </p><p>At present, 18 to 20 lakh passengers are travelling by 12,000 ST buses every day. Around 4,000 officers and employees of ST Corporation were affected in the state, out of which 105 died. At present, 255 employees are undergoing treatment. Financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh has also been given to eight employees who passed away due to Covid-19 while they were on duty.</p>