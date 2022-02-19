Utmost priority to development, public health: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Although the Corona’s prevalence has decreased, the danger has not yet been averted. Everyone needs to take care of their own health and that of their family. Development is for the people and development will be achieved only by protecting the health of the citizens, thus expressed Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Bhumi pujan and public dedication of various development works was held at Gajarwadi in Niphad yesterday by Guardian Minister Bhujbal. Bhujbal further said, There were limits on development works during the pandemic. But now the economic cycle is picking up and the situation is improving. “With the availability of funds required for development works, the stalled development works are definitely being completed. Health services have been a priority during the Corona period,” he said.

“Today the district is selfsufficient in oxygen with 450 metric tons of oxygen available. Oxygen generating units have been set up in government hospitals in the district to ensure immediate availability of 750 metric tonnes of oxygen in the wake of the possible wave,” he added.

Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee Chairman Jaydatta Holkar, Niphad Tehsildar Sharad Ghoparde, Block Development Officer Sandeep Karad, Public Works Deputy Engineer Arjun Gosavi, Branch Engineer Ganesh Chaudhary, Sarpanch Prakash Darade along with office bearers and villagers were present.