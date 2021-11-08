Use surplus water for agriculture: MP Godse

DEOLALI CAMP: MP Hemant Godse yesterday dedicated to public, three bandharas (small dams) built on Valdevi river, at a cost of Rs. two crore. The dams repaied in jus five months will stop water leakages and bring a major portion of agriculture under wet land. MP Godse in the meantime has appealed to the farmers to use the saved water for agriculture purpose only.

Under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the small dams have been built with a fund of Rs. two crore by HAL at Dadhegaon, Wadner Dumala and Vihitgaon on Valdevi river.

On the river, water was constantly leaking from these bandharas based at Dadhegaon, Wadner Dumala and Vihitgaon. The accumulation of silt in the dams over the years had also reduced the water storage capacity.

Due to leakage and siltation, the dams were storing far less water than their capacity. Two years ago the farmers in the areas had met MP Godse for its repairs. MP Godse had then accelerated efforts with the HAL administration for CSR fund to sort out the issue as the government had slashed the funds due to Covid-19.

A fund of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for repairs and renovations. With this fund, the repair and renovation work of all the three dams has been completed in just five months.

The dams were reopened by MP Godse yesterday. Saket Chaturvedi, General Manager, HAL; Deputy Executive Engineer (irrigation) Nikam, Keshav Porje, member, Standing Committee, NMC; Sudam Dhemse, Uttam Kothule, Shantaram Kothule, Kailas Handore and farmers in large numbers were present.