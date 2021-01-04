Use social media to reach out to people: Jadhav

Nashik: Former MLC Jaywant Jadhav stated that the members of ruling party will now be seen on the roads to seek votes for the upcoming municipal elections. The rulers are staking their claims on the development works done by Nationalist Congress Party works during last time. People need to show them their place. He was speaking while addressing the meeting which was held in ward number 18, 19 and 22 in Nashik Road division.

“Party activists had helped people during Corona epidemic. However, rulers at Nashik Municipal Corporation had not stepped out due to fear. They will now visit homes of the people to seek votes. Considering this, address people’s issues. If development works are done keeping common people in mind, we will get their support. Use social media on higher level to reach to the people, he also instructed to activists.

The then rulers had expanded the boundaries of ward during 2017 municipal elections over fear of defeat. However, development of wards could not take place due to competition among four coporators in single ward. Honest and loyal activists who are addressing the people’s issues will get the ticket, Jayanwat Jadhav hinted.

Residents on the occasion complained about potholes on Chehdi pumping road, inadequate supply of drinking water to residents residing in Odha road area and other civic issues.

Meanwhile, hundreds of youth joined the party. City chief Ranjan Thakre, Nivrutti Aringale, city chief of youth wing Ambadas Khaire, city chief of student wing Gaurav Govardhane and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.