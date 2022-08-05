Use online options for transactions: Arote

He added one can opt for digital transactions 24 hours a day, and therefore, everyone should opt for the same. He was speaking at the farmers’ meeting organised by the District Bank’s Branch at Thangaon to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Branch Manager Gangadhar Shinde gave the introductory speech, and senior citizen Adinath Shinde presided over the gathering. Bank Inspectors Rajesh Nawale, Kailas Niragude, Gangadhar Shinde, Kiran Mahatme, Anil Sanap, Dilip Shinde, YF Dhawal, Saadhan Wanrugse were present as chief guests.

Need to understand transactions

In the era of competition, everyone in agriculture needs to be financially and digitally literate. Arote said that farmers should be able to understand their financial transactions through computer systems. He also said that this will be beneficial in the future, and learning is necessary for all.