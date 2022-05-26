Urea shortage worries farmers

NASHIK: The weather in the district and city is witnessing a gradual change for the last four to five days. Due to the onset of monsoon winds and the prediction of timely rains, farmers have initiated pre-cultivation preparations for the Kharif season.

As the regional agriculture department had recorded the quantity of urea required by the farmers during the preparation period, a shortage of 20,000 tonnes of urea has come to fore.

Therefore, farmers might face fertilizers’ shortage in the upcoming Kharif season. If the district receives the average rainfall, the demand for chemical fertilizer will increase to 50,000 tonnes by June end.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall this year. Many regions in the state have already witnessed pre-monsoon showers. Even farmers and the general public now await the monsoon season.

With the onset of winds, the pre-cultivation phase has begun. The state government has also registered the required amount of chemical fertilizers district-wise to provide a timely supply of fertilizers. The total demand for urea in the district stands at 35,550 tonnes.

The district has received 15,357 tonnes and awaits the remaining 20,193 tonnes of urea. However, agriculture department has alleged the discrepancies in urea’s distribution and confirmed ample stock availability.

Fertilizer prices