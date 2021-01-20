Uproar in NMC GBM over water supply issue

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The General Body Meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) witnessed an uproar on Tuesday over the water supply issue. The enraged corporators from Nashik Road division created a ruckus that led to the adjournment of the GBM for 15 minutes. </p>.<p>Mayor Satish Kulkarni assured to address the issue after calling a meeting today (Jan 20). The GBM via video conferencing began on Tuesday afternoon in presence of house leader Satish Sonawane, BJP group leader Jagdish Patil and additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Khade. </p><p>Following the allegation of inclusion of the suspicious proposal in the list of the agenda by opposition leader Ajay Boraste, town secretary Kute clarified on the matter. When the discussion was going on, Satyabhama Gadekar demanded to address the water supply issue in Nashik Road. </p><p>Later, opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde, Pravin Tidme, Satyabhama Gadekar, Ramesh Dhongde, Prashant Dive, Suryakant Lavate were among those corporators who rushed to the Mayor and questioned him. They demanded to act against those officials responsible for the contaminated water supply in Nashik Road area. </p><p>They continued to create ruckus without paying heed to the Mayor’s reply. As the uproar by the Shiv Sena members continued, the Mayor announced the adjournment of the GBM for 15 minutes. When the proceedings began again, superintending engineer (water supply) S M Chavanke informed about the measures conducted to address the water supply issue and a tender process. </p><p>He informed that the Nashik Road area received contaminated water supply as the water got lifted from the Darna river on a trial basis. In the end, the Mayor clarified that the official who was responsible for this got transferred. A show-cause notice has been issued to him. He also made it clear that a meeting of corporators from Nashik Road and concerned officials will be conducted tomorrow (Jan 20) at Ramayan bungalow at 5.30 pm to solve the issue.</p>