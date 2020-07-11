Update a roaster list in two months

NASHIK :

The Director of Education of the Primary Department has directed that a roaster should be prepared within two months for the distribution of grants to the schools eligible for 20 per cent and 40 per cent grants.

It is also clarified that since there are difficulties in distributing grants to the concerned schools, a roaster should be prepared and checked by the Education Commissioner’s Office.

A meeting was held recently to distribute grants to 20 per cent and 40 per cent eligible schools in the state. The finance department pointed out that there were difficulties in disbursement of grants as there was no list in it.

Therefore, it has been directed to take quick action program to check the score list of the schools which have been declared eligible for subsidized grants in the state. The Director of Primary Education, Dattatraya Jagtap has directed all the Deputy Directors of Education and Primary Education Officers of Zilla Parishads to prepare a roaster list of eligible schools in the next two months.