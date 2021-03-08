Unsung heroines of our lives

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Standing tall as a pillar and working continuously, women are indeed the most precious creation of God. Playing different roles and acting in each role, we surely need to learn a lot from them. From handling household chores to working in the office, they know how to balance work and family together. Even if they don’t get time for themselves, they put up a smile and alleviate everyone’s mood. To make Women’s Day special, Deshdoot Times spoke to women of different fields. They spoke about the various challenges they face, their experience on the field, their source of motivation and gave a sweet message for all the women out there</p>.<div><blockquote>Even though women have been named "Shakti", nobody thinks of us as powerful. We do the whole household work, but still, our value is zero. We fulfill the demands of each member of our family. We work continuously 24/7 without salary or any other reward. Even after working non-stop, men only say one thing to us, "What do we do at home for the day?" They saw the amount of work we do during the lockdown period. They don't accept, but they are nothing without us. However, they have realised our value during the lockdown period.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Sneha Daryani, Housewife</span></div>.<div><blockquote>I am a sanitation worker working on a contractual basis. I get up in the morning, dress up children for school, cook their breakfast, and come to work after finishing all the household chores. After I finish my duty, I go back home and do the remaining household work that includes washing utensils, brooming, and mopping the floor. I return to my duty again in the evening. It is very difficult for women to handle everything, but it is necessary to keep working. Taking care of the guests and elderly is equally important for all women. As a woman, I face many difficulties, but I have to work as I have no other choice.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Laxmi Navnath Pawar, Sweeper, Cantonment Board of Deolali</span></div>.<div><blockquote>It is difficult for women to work and take care of the home at the same time. I take care of my home, work as a helper, wash utensils, broom, and mopping the floor, and do massage work as well. It becomes difficult for a woman to balance between work and home. Everything is so expensive; my payment is also not satisfactory enough. How do I meet the daily expenses? However, instead of all this, I keep working because women are strong. I just want to say one thing to all women, fight for yourself.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Shobha Misar, Helper</span></div>.<div><blockquote>I completed my graduation in 2018, and I am 22-years-old. I have been working for a petrol pump for the past one and half years. Generally, it is a male-dominated field, and I am very proud of myself as I work at the petrol pump. On Women's Day, I would like to say to all women and girls that keep working hard, believe in yourself, and develop your communication skills.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Simran Harpal Singh Bhegiyad, Worker at the petrol pump</span></div>.<div><blockquote>I was interested in police service since my college days. From the time I was in National Cadet Corps, I wanted a job in this field. I am happy and satisfied with my job. I have solved the complaints of many women and helped them establish their family life all over again. In addition, I give counselling to needy women.</blockquote><span class="attribution">-Wagh, Police Station, Special Branch, Nashik</span></div>.<div><blockquote>I had decided at an early age that I wanted to do something different when I grow up. Also, there was no chance of getting a higher salary by doing a job, so I thought to be different and do something differently. I dared to drive my husband’s van. Then I started to drop my daughter off at school in the van. Seeing this, my daughter’s friend’s parents asked me to take their daughter to school in the van as well. Even my family encouraged me to do the same. I have even received an award for the same. Today, I also train drivers. If we believe in ourselves, nothing in this world is unattainable.</blockquote><span class="attribution">.- Jyoti Desale, Van Driver</span></div>.<div><blockquote>Along with my general store, I also make papads. It is not easy as I don’t get time for myself at all. However, women need to be independent and stand on their feet. My family is very supportive, and they trusted me when I was opening this shop. I wish to keep working like this forever.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Sonali Mhaisdhune, General Store Owner</span></div>.<div><blockquote>The love for nature came from the family itself. My parents are nature lovers, so it followed me. The childhood experiences brought me into the field, and I completed my education in the same. I completed my Masters in Science in Biodiversity and Conservation and made it my profession. Since my first year in MSc, I started working with the renowned conservationist of Nashik, Late Biswarup Raha. After that, there was no looking back. I stayed here as I wanted to work for the biodiversity of Nashik and made my hobby my profession. Family support is always important, and because of that, I am working freely in this field. I would like to tell all the women (interested in this field) that they can work for nature part-time too. They don't need to work day and night. With the right direction and right education, one can easily make it their profession. There is lots of scope in the field, and it needs people who care about nature.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Pratiksha Kothule, Member, Nature Conservation Society Of Nashik (NCSN).</span></div>