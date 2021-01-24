Unseasonal rains damage crops on 6,516 hectares

Nashik: Due to unseasonal rains in Nashik division, from 1st to 16th January, standing crops and horticultural crops on 6,516 hectares have suffered huge damage. Grape crop is the worst hit in Nashik district due to untimely rains. According to the report of the Joint Director of Agriculture, crops have been affected in 19 talukas of the division.

In August and September last year, heavy rains in the district and the state had damaged the crops of 3,66,830 farmers in Nashik district. While the distribution of government aid to the affected people started at the beginning of the new year, the farmers were again hit by unseasonal rains.

The torrential rains from January 1 to 16 have damaged 3,546.20 hectares in Nashik district and damaged wheat, onion, sugarcane, mango, grapes and vegetables in Dindori, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Niphad and Yeola talukas.

In Nandurbar district 405.79 hectares were damaged and in the Nandurbar, Shahada, Taloda and Akkalkuwa talukas wheat, maize, gram and sorghum were damaged. Dhule district has an affected area of ​​596 hectares, while sorghum, maize and wheat have been damaged in Dhule and Shindkheda talukas.

In Jalgaon district, sorghum, wheat, maize and cotton were damaged on 1,558 hectares of farm land, apart from in Chalisgaon, Amalner, Parola and Bhadgaon talukas. In Ahmednagar district, crops were damaged on 409.46 hectares and grapes and sorghum were damaged in Kopargaon, Shrirampur and Akole talukas.