Unseasonal rains damage crops; farmers in distress

NASHIK: In various parts of Igatpuri taluka, unseasonal rains again have shattered the hopes of farmers. It has been raining continuously for the last few days with heavy thunderstorms. Many farmers have accused the revenue administration of being sluggish despite the unseasonal rains that have washed away the crops of hundreds of farmers.

Insurance companies also have an atmosphere of resentment among missing farmers. Former Sarpanch of Karhale Pandurang Khatle has demanded that the revenue officials should pay attention to provide relief to the farmers.

The heavy presence of rains has proved devastating to the farmers. Rains have also intensified in Igatpuri, Ghoti, Dhamangaon, Mukne, Belgaum Tarhale, Dhamani, Padli Deshmukh, Kole, Vaitarna, Sakur Fata, Sarvatirtha Taked, and other areas.

A sudden downpour of rain swept away crops of paddy and other crops of the farmers. On Sunday, the rain had rested after falling overnight, but on Monday since morning, the tehsil received downpours.

Heavy rains lashed Dhamangaon, Belgaum, Dhamani, Pimpalgaon Mor, Taked Adharwad, Khed, and Vasali areas Sunday night and Monday. The whole paddy crop, grains, fodder were damaged.

The farmers have alleged that no one pays attention to this, including the government, government system, or insurance company. Farmers are completely helpless. It is noteworthy that despite the presence of the Agriculture Minister in the district, the farmers are suffering.