Unseasonal rains damage crop on 3400 hectares

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Due to unseasonal rains in the district, standing crops on 3400 hectares of the field have been damaged. The grape and onion crops are badly affected. It has been raining for the past four to five days. On this backdrop, the district administration has immediately ordered to conduct panchnamas. </p>.<p>According to the primary report, a total of 2,508 hectares of the grape crop, while onion crop on 890 hectares has been damaged completely. Standing crops on 3390 hectares, including grape, onion, and other crops, have been damaged. Grape and onion crops in Chandwad and Satana have been affected mainly. </p><p>A total of 5,460 farmers in 217 villages have been affected by the unseasonal rains. Farmers are already in crisis due to the Corona crisis, but now, they are all the more worried about damage to the standing crop in the field. The district administration will table a proposal seeking aid to the affected farmers to the government after completion of the assessment of crop loss.</p>.<p>Crop loss talukawise</p><p> Taluka Crop Affected farmers Hectare</p><ul><li><p>Satana Onion 1142 890.00</p></li><li><p>Kalwan Grape 01 3.20</p></li><li><p>Deola Grape 46 35.00</p></li><li><p>Dindori Grape 65 42.00</p></li><li><p>Nashik Grape 471 188.40</p></li><li><p>Sinnar Grape 398 250.00</p></li><li><p>Yeola Grape 92 45.20</p></li><li><p>Chandwad Grape 3325 1945.00</p></li><li><p>Total 5460 3398.80<br></p></li></ul>.<div><blockquote>The standing crops on 3,398 hectares have been damaged in the district, and farmers from 217 villages have been affected. Around 2,70,760 farmers in the district have taken crop insurance. A proposal to give aid to those farmers who fail to take the crop insurance to the government.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Chhagan Bhujbal, District Guardian Minister</span></div>