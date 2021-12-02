Unseasonal rain, cold weather impact normal life, crops

NASHIK: The unseasonal rains continue to play spoilsport even after the monsoon season is over. Since morning, the weather conditions remained cold and sky overcast with incessant drizzles throughout the day bringing normal life to a standstill. Today, most of the citizens prefered to stay at home by keeping their businesses closed. The city recorded a rainfall of 19.1 mm between 0830-1730 yesterday.
The weather in the city has been cloudy since Tuesday, and it started raining at 7.30 am. It rained intermittently all day long, and in the afternoon it rained so heavily that in ten minutes the roads were flooded and low lying areas inundated.
Due to increasing chill, unwillingly, people had to go out wearing a raincoat along with a sweater while many preferred to stay at home in warm clothes. Therefore, there was a lull in the market. Most of the transactions were closed later in the afternoon. Fruit vendors also had to suffer as orange, and banana sales dropped due to a sudden drop in temperature and increasing chill.
Wet spell likely to continue today
North Maharashtra including Nashik, Mumbai, and its satellite cities received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the Met department said. The wet spell is likely to continue over parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat today (December 2), it said. Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra.
However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea. Due to this, scattered to widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north-central Maharashtra, and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Trimbakeshwar
In Trimbakeshwar, moderate showers were falling from 8.30 am onwards. The pilgrims preferred to stay indoors. From 10 a.m., the mountain ranges in the city became invisible with rain and fog. At three o’clock, the mountains seemed to disappear. Besides paddy, rains affected Nagli, Varai, and fodder. While excess moisture increased in the area where wheat was sown. Newly-made bricks were seen soaking wet.
Rain in winter puts grape, tomato, paddy crops at risk
Grape vineyards have been seeing bad weather for the last three years. The unseasonal rainfall is expected to affect the grape, tomato, paddy crops in the district, according to farmers. The rabi crop is being sown at present including wheat, gram, and some other crops. Even though these untimely showers have benefitted these crops to some extent, the bad weather conditions could pose risk to these crops too.
This year, a large number of vineyards have been planted in the Darna belt. Fear gripped among farmers due to the unseasonal rainfall. The grape owners in areas of Vanjarwadi, Lohshingwe, Bhagur, Lahvit, Rahuri, Donavade, Nanegaon, Shevgedarna, Sansari, Belatgavhan, Palse, Mohgaon, Kotamgaon, and Bableshwar fear damage to their crop due to sudden changes in the weather conditions. The grape growers in the western part of taluka -- Dugaon, Girnare, Matori, and Mungsara -- are no exception to this unfavourable climatic change.