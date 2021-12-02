Unseasonal rain, cold weather impact normal life, crops

NASHIK: The unseasonal rains continue to play spoilsport even after the monsoon season is over. Since morning, the weather conditions remained cold and sky overcast with incessant drizzles throughout the day bringing normal life to a standstill. Today, most of the citizens prefered to stay at home by keeping their businesses closed. The city recorded a rainfall of 19.1 mm between 0830-1730 yesterday.

The weather in the city has been cloudy since Tuesday, and it started raining at 7.30 am. It rained intermittently all day long, and in the afternoon it rained so heavily that in ten minutes the roads were flooded and low lying areas inundated.

Due to increasing chill, unwillingly, people had to go out wearing a raincoat along with a sweater while many preferred to stay at home in warm clothes. Therefore, there was a lull in the market. Most of the transactions were closed later in the afternoon. Fruit vendors also had to suffer as orange, and banana sales dropped due to a sudden drop in temperature and increasing chill.

Wet spell likely to continue today

North Maharashtra including Nashik, Mumbai, and its satellite cities received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the Met department said. The wet spell is likely to continue over parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat today (December 2), it said. Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra.

However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea. Due to this, scattered to widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north-central Maharashtra, and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Trimbakeshwar

In Trimbakeshwar, moderate showers were falling from 8.30 am onwards. The pilgrims preferred to stay indoors. From 10 a.m., the mountain ranges in the city became invisible with rain and fog. At three o’clock, the mountains seemed to disappear. Besides paddy, rains affected Nagli, Varai, and fodder. While excess moisture increased in the area where wheat was sown. Newly-made bricks were seen soaking wet.