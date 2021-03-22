University arrears pending with the state

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: According to reports, Savitribai Phule Pune University has arrears of Rs 144. 62 crore pending with State government. University Senate Member Dr Kanhu Giramkar asked a written question regarding this, to which the university has given this information in reply. The university is funded by the state government for the salaries of teachers and teaching staff. </p>.<p>Due to the nonreceipt of this fund on time, its arrears have reached close to Rs 150 crore. Pune University appoints temporary assistant professors and teaching staff in various departments, their salaries are paid from the university fund. Concerns are being raised about the financial condition of the university as other facilities passing through the fund have been drastically reduced. </p><p>The member Dr. Giramkar has raised the question of how much is being spent from the university fund for the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff and how much has been spent so far. The university administration has made available the statistics of the last two years.</p><p>In the academic year 2019-20, Rs 17,79, 50000, and Rs 20. 74 crores have been spent from the university fund for the salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff respectively. In 2020-21, Rs 16. 78 crores and Rs 23. 35 crores rupees have been spent for the salaries of teachers and staff respectively. In the last two years, Rs 78.67 crore has been spent on salaries from the university fund alone.</p>