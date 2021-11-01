Unity Run at Air Force Station

DEOLALI CAMP: On International Unity Day, the Air Force Station, Deolali, conducted a unity run event yesterday (31st October 2021) at 7:00 a.m. The station organised this event to inculcate camaraderie and sportsmanship among station personnel, inspire them and their families towards physical fitness, and encourage maximum participation to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ (celebrating the 75 years of Independent India).

Air Commodore K Shyam Sunder, Vishisht Seva Medal Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Devlali, flagged off the run from the station, in the presence of all depot personnel and their families.

The run, conducted for 7.5 Km and 3.5 Km, was divided into three categories i.e., below 18 Yrs (all genders), above 18 Yrs (Male), and above 18 Yrs (Female). All the station personnel and their families participated in the event with utmost excitement and enthusiasm. The felicitation ceremony was conducted after event completion to award trophies/medals to the winners.

The initiative aimed at uniting all Indian Air Force Stations across the nation and ensuring huge participation of air warriors and their families for making the event a grand success. The feat of mass participation will be submitted to Limca book of India records for publishing in the record book.