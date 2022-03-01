Union State Minister of Railways reviews railway infrastructure projects

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, reviewed the railway infrastructure projects like doubling, electrification, etc., of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), and ongoing projects like Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and high-speed railway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, on February 28.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Western Railway, senior officials, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Limited officials, National High-Speed Railway Corporation Ltd and various other members were present during the meeting. All the officials adhered to the pandemic guidelines while at the meeting.

Unreserved coached restored

As per the orders released by the Ministry of Railways, general coaches shall be earmarked as reserved or unreserved similar to the pre-pandemic period in regular trains. If any train operated with four general seating coaches during the pre-pandemic period, those four coaches shall be restored as unreserved coaches once again.

The restoration will come into effect from advance reservation period or no booking date (date by which no passenger has booked the tickets in those coaches).

However, if a train had few GSCZ or similar coaches running as reserved second sitting coaches (2S class) during the pre-Covid-19 times, these shall continue as reserved sitting coaches. For holiday specials or other special trains, general coaches shall be reserved or unreserved as prevailing during the pre-pandemic period.