Union Minister Gadkari in Nashik tomorrow

NASHIK: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari will be on a two-day visit to Nashik from Sunday (October 3) to perform bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development work besides public dedication of a flyover stretch from Adgaon Naka to Jatra Hotel. “Union Minister Gadkari will be in Nashik on 3rd and 4th October,” informed city president Girish Palve in a press conference held at BJP’s Vasant Smriti office.

Tomorrow, Gadkari will inaugurate a Theme Park in Panchavati, dedicated to Late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the founder of Jansangh. On Monday at 6 pm, a public dedication ceremony of a flyover stretch from Adgaon Naka to Jatra Hotel will be held through digital technology at Govindnagar Manohar Garden.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar will be present at the inauguration ceremony besides MLAs, MPs and people’s representatives from the district, informed Palve. Apart from this, bhumi pujan ceremonies of development projects will be held at some of the proposed places. MLA Seema Hiray, House leader Kamlesh Bodke, Group leader Arun Pawar, general secretary Prashant Jadhav, Pawan Bhagurkar and Sunil Kedar were present.