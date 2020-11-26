Unified DCPR: Real estate sector in Nashik to get boost

<p>Nashik: The state government has brought the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) rules. This decision will give momentum to the real estate sector in the state. Common citizens will also be benefitted from this. New rules will cover the entire Maharashtra except for Mumbai municipal limit.</p>.<p>It applies to all Municipal Corporations/ councils and Regional Plans of Maharashtra except Mumbai, SPA (special Planning Authorities) like NAINA, MSRDC, Hill Station Councils etc. As there is one unified DCPR applicable to the entire state, it will be easy for investors in the country as well as from abroad to invest. The new rules will be beneficial for those construct houses for their own, commercial housing projects like hotel and hospital, all developers, architects, and construction advisor.</p><p> Integrated town colonies, transit-oriented development, slum rehabilitation scheme, Prime Minister Awas Yojana, and affordable housing scheme will also get a boost. As per the new Unified DCPR, the permitted FSI has been increased. Apart from that, it will have Auxillary Area FSI.</p>.<p><em><strong><ins>Benefits for real estate secto</ins></strong></em><strong><ins>r</ins></strong></p><ul><li><p> A new concept P-line will be proposed to measure construction area. As all built up area, balcony, terrace, cupboards, passage and their areas will be calculated in FSI, there will be transparency while selling the homes. </p></li><li><p>Premium has been revised for construction and it is allowed to pay it in installments. The revenue of local body will be increased as developer will get additional FSI by paying a premium to it. As FSI for afforadable housing project will be available by paying premium at 15%, houses for middle class families can be available at cheaper rates. </p></li><li><p>TDR has been increased to make social facilities available in cities. A single floor in high-rise building has been proposed for social faciltieis. </p></li><li><p>It will made easier to form an isolation cell in a building in Covid like situation. As additional FSI has been approved for redevelopment of old and dangerous apartment, and those buildings where tenants are residing, it will be more practical to redevelop such housing projects.</p></li><li><p> There will be no limit for height of buildings in Mumbai Municipal limit, Pune, PimpriChinchwad, Nagpur and Nashik cities. For other municipal limit, the height of building is fixed as 70 metre, while height for municipal councils and regional scheme area is fixed upto 50 metre. </p></li><li><p>Those having land upto 300 sq meter will get all the permissions within 10 days. These plot holders will pay the necessary development fees and will submit the map with line plan to authority.</p></li><li><p> The receipt he or she would receive will be considered as the permission. Concessions will be given in FSI to star hotels and tourism projects to boost tourism sector. It is also possible to construct hotel on agriculture land using a single FSI. With proposed amenity space as 5%, there will be additional space available for construction</p></li></ul>