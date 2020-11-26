Deshdoot Times

Unified DCPR: Real estate sector in Nashik to get boost

This decision will give a momentum to real estate sector in state
Unified DCPR: Real estate sector in Nashik to get boost
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
real estate
Unifide DCPR
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com