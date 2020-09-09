Undue importance being given to Kangana's remarks: Pawar

<p>Mumbai</p><p>Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said without naming her.</p> .<p>He said people are not taking her remarks seriously.</p><p>The former Union minister also said that he does not take seriously the threat calls he received earlier this week.</p><p>Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city Police more than the "movie mafia".</p><p>"We are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large," Pawar said.</p><p>"In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements)," the veteran leader said.</p><p>Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have "years of experience" of how the state and city's police work.</p><p>"They (people) know the performance of the police. And hence, we need not pay heed to what one says," he added.</p><p>Asked about the threat calls he received, Pawar said, "I have just been given the record of threat calls I received and from where those were made.</p><p>"I have received calls in the past too. We don't take it seriously," the leader added.</p>