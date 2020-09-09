Undue importance being given to Kangana's remarks: Pawar
Abhishek Vibhandik

Mumbai

Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said without naming her.

