Under-19 India A team: Ishwari Savkar selected as Vice-Captain

Nashik

Nashik District Cricket Association’s Ishwari Savkar has been selected as the Vice-Captain of India A team Under-19 for the ‘Challenger Trophy’ of women’s T20 matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Nashik’s Ishwari made a good impression as the captain and an outstanding opening batsman in the Under-19 Women’s T20 tournament held in Chandigarh.

The Maharashtra team won three out of five matches in this tournament. As an opener, Ishwari played a very consistent role in all five matches and played a major role in the Maharashtra team’s runs from time to time.

Ishwari scored 40 against Mizoram, 41 against Kerala, 46 against Vadodara, 39 against Manipur and 27 against Haryana to finish third in the All-India tournament.

Due to her consistent batting in this BCCI tournament, she was selected for the senior women’s Maharashtra cricket team for the senior women’s T20 match tournament at Surat. Ishwari scored 125 runs for Maharashtra at an average of 42 in 5 matches with the highest score of 46 not out in this senior tournament.

Enthusiasm is high in the cricket world of Nashik after her important selection, NDVA chairman Vinod Shah, secretary Sameer Rakte, office bearers, members and coaches have congratulated Ishwari and wished her a good future performance.