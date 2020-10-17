Ultimate Table Tennis postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19
Deshdoot Times

Ultimate Table Tennis postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19

Abhishek Vibhandik

MUMBAI :

The fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has been deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com