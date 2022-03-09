Ukraine Crisis: All students in district back home

NASHIK: All Nashik students from the conflict-ridden countries of Russia and Ukraine have so far returned home safely. A student who was stranded in Ukraine with his pet dog Delta also evacuated and brought back India safely.

The Russia-Ukraine war escalation left students stranded in Ukraine. Among the stranded Indian students, 20 students were from Nashik. Students' parents were worried as Russia’s onslaught caused havoc in Ukraine. The administration had sent information about these students to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, the central government launched the Operation Ganga evacuation operation to bring back stranded Indian students. Under it, students have been brought home safely. Aditi Deshmukh, Rohan Ambure, Sahebrao Baste, Prateek Jondhale, Siddesh Bachhav, Disha Deore, Satish Athalye, Surendra Vishwakarma, Nilanjan Yadav, Pratibha Yadav, and others were stranded in Ukraine. Rohan Ambure was stranded in Ukraine with his pet dog Delta. He had said he would not leave Delta alone. Now, everyone has returned home safely.