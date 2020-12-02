UK govt authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19

<p><strong>LONDON</strong>: The United Kingdom has authorized the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech and its US partner Pfizer, it will be available already next week, the government's Department of Health and Social Care announced today (Wednesday).</p>.<p>"The Government has accepted the recommendation from the Independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use ... The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement. </p><p>According to the statement, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will soon release its final advice for priority groups to receive the vaccine. The United Kingdom may start vaccinating the population against COVID-19 already early next week, Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock said today (Wednesday) after the government authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. </p><p>"The NHS (National Health Service) stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply," Hancock wrote on Twitter.</p>