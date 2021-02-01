Deshdoot Times

Ujjwala scheme has benefitted 8 cr households

Gas pipeline project to be undertaken in J&K
Ujjwala scheme has benefitted 8 cr households
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Union Budget 2021
Union Budget highlights
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com