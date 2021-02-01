<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Need to provide choice to consumers by promotion of competition.</p><ul><li><p>Assistance to DISCOMS</p></li><li><p>Hydrogen energy mission</p></li><li><p>A scheme to promote flagging of merchant ships to be launched in India</p></li><li><p> FM: ₹ 1,10,055 Cr allocated to Railways</p></li><li><p> Recycling capacity of shipping sector to be doubled</p></li><li><p>Ujjwala scheme has benefitted 8 cr households</p></li><li><p>Gas pipeline project to be undertaken in J&K</p></li><li><p>Independent gas operating system will be set up</p></li><li><p>₹ 2,217 Cr for Urban Centres to tackle air pollution</p></li></ul>