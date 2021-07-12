UGC’s new history syllabus with 'Idea of India'

NASHIK: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new history course for Bachelor of Arts (BA). It has the theme ‘Idea of India’ in Paper Ist. It will teach the history of India from an Indian perspective. It will teach the knowledge of science, art, culture, and psychology related to Indian history. Those things which are the basis of India’s existence will be studied under this subject.

At the same time, the syllabus will focus on the Indus-Saraswati Civilization. It will teach about the geographical expansion of India at that time. A chapter is also about India’s cultural heritage. It will also teach about the history of Asia, the United States, Africa, Europe, and Soviet Russia. There is also a chapter on the environment in India.

The syllabus will also study the Indian freedom struggle as well as the history of communication in the country. A separate chapter on Vedic religion and psychology has been placed. At the same time, Indian historical literature will also provide complete knowledge about VedaVedang, Upanishads, JainBuddhist literature, and Puranas.