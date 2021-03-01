UGC releases draft on degree education

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The University Grants Commission has released a draft on simultaneous degree education. The deadline for suggestions on the draft is March 5. The University Grants Commission is considering providing joint degree and double degree courses through agreements between educational institutions in the country and abroad. </p>.<p>The draft has been opened for suggestions, with a deadline of March 5 to respond. The new education policy states that grades obtained from foreign universities should be valid for graduation in the country. Based on this, the commission has prepared a draft in this regard. </p><p>It has been announced that there will be an independent authority to regulate this. For this, higher education institutions in the country will be allowed to start diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses by concluding MoUs with foreign institutions. However, this facility will be for offline learning only. The draft clarifies that such degrees cannot be awarded to online or open course institutions.</p><p><strong>Right to revoke recognition </strong></p><p>Institutions will have to submit various documents to sign a cooperation agreement. This agreement can be made after this. However, the draft also clarifies that the commission will have the power to visit and inspect any complaints received in this regard or revoke the approval in a timely manner.</p>