UGC approves 5 new courses for KTHM college

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The University Grants Commission (UGC) under its Skill Development Programme has approved for 5 new courses for KTHM college, Nashik.</p>.<p>These include courses in agriculture and silkworm rearing technology, printing technology (M Voc), furniture, furnishing and interior design (M Voc), tourism and hospitality, travel and tourism (diploma) as well as information technology enabled services and machine learning (diploma).<br><br>Apart from this, UGC has also given extension to five degree courses in Printing Technology, Interior Design, Mass Media, Direct and In-Direct Taxes and Dramatics, which are successfully running in the college, informed Dr. V B Gaikwad, Principal of the college.<br><br>UGC New Delhi has already sanctioned a total grant of Rs 18 crore to 12 colleges of the institute.<br><br>General secretary Nilima Pawar, president Dr. Tushar Shewale, chairman Manikrao Boraste, deputy chairman Ragho Nana Ahire and secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale have congratulated the institute for this success.</p>