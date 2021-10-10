Udyamita to create 200 entrepreneurs

NASHIIK: The ‘Udyamita’ project will be implemented in Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Yavatmal, Nanded and Chandrapur districts in partnership with the Commissionerate of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship and Let’s Endors. Through this, care has been taken to provide means of livelihood to micro and small scale entrepreneurs. Under this project 200 entrepreneurs will be formed in Nashik district.

Against the backdrop of post-Corona job creation gaps and unemployment, the ‘Udyamita’ project will help foster an entrepreneurial culture among the youth and create livelihoods through rapid self-employment. Through this mechanism, planning and efforts will be made to increase the productivity of entrepreneurs by setting up local level businesses, small scale industries of self-help groups, home industries, ancillary businesses, and other means of subsistence.

The entrepreneurs will be informed about various schemes of the state and central government such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program, Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Program, Prime Minister’s Currency Scheme, Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation and all other Economic Backward Development Corporations.

Entrepreneurs will be given a project report and the applicant will be guided in its initial form. All these services will be provided free of cost, according to the Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center.

"It has been started to create 200 entrepreneurs in the district. Through this, self-employment opportunities will be provided. To avail the benefits of this project, the youth of Nashik district should contact the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Center." -Anisa Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner, District Employment Center