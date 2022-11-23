UDAN at Nashik Airport from Dec 3 ?

Nashik
The Nashik Airport at Ozar has finally closed for 13 days from Sunday (November 20) for maintenance and thus the SpiceJet service from Nashik to Delhi and Hyderabad will also remain suspended for 13 days. After the completion of repair work, flights will take off on December 3. Before the pandemic, air services were started from Nashik by five to six airlines for various destinations.
However, there were restrictions on air services during the Corona period. After that, many services were disrupted in the succeeding period. Air Deccan’s Mumbai-Pune route has already been closed.
Airlines such as Jet Airways and TruJet were hit by financial difficulties while Alliance Air and Star Airways stopped their services in November.
Nashik Airport is now completely closed as SpiceJet’s only Delhi and Hyderabad service currently operating from Nashik Airport has also been shut down for runway maintenance.
HAL’s fighter jets take off from this runway. As the runway is being repaired once a year, it has been closed to civil aviation including fighter jets from November 20 to December 3.
In the wake of the Gujarat elections, there is a lot of talk about the cancellation of the Nashik service by the company announcing the end of the UDAN scheme due to the shifting of the air services of the airlines serving Nashik.