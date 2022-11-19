Deshdoot Times

U-19 Badminton: Hiray College girls excel

Abhishek Vibhandik

NASHIK

District Sports Office (DSO) organised a badminton tournament at Maratha high school. Girls Under-19 years of Loknete Vyankatrao Hiray High school defeated the Maratha high school team. Overall 6 girls’ teams and 8 boys’ teams participated in this tournament.

Meanwhile, the Under 19 boys team from Hiray high school bagged the first position. The winning girls will be representing the Nashik district next month. Whereas five boys are also selected for the district-level tournament.

Dr Prashant Hiray, Dr Atharv Hiray, Sampada Hiray, Dr Yogita Hiray, and Dr B S Jagdale congratulated the winning girls and boys’ teams. The team was under the guidance of Prof Kishor Rjguru, Prof. Santosh Pawar and Ram Kumavat.

