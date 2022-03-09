Two workers from Nashik chosen for state level honour

NASHIK: Maharashtra Kamgar Kalyan Mandal has announced the final list of Kamgar Bhushan and Gunwant Kamgar Kalyan Puraskar to be given for 2019. A total of 52 workers in the state, including two from Nashik, will be awarded. Rajendra Hiraman Wagh, a worker of Cummins India Ltd, Kothrud, Pune, will be awarded with Kamgar Bhushan award while 51 other workers in the state will get Gunwant Kamgar Kalyan Puraskar.

Yogesh Ravan Kapadnis, an employee of Eklahare Thermal Power Station in Nashik Road and Ganesh Yashwant Kale, a worker of Currency Note Press (CNP), Nashik Road will be conferred with Gunwant Kamgar Kalyan Puraskar.

The Kamgar Bhushan and Gunwant Kamgar Kalyan Puraskar awards instituted by Kamgar Kalyan Mandal consist of Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 25,000 in cash respectively. On behalf of the Mandal, Gunwant Kamgar Kalyan Puraskar are given to the workers and employees who contribute to the labour fund for their contribution in the field of literature, social, educational, sports etc. After receiving the Gunwant Kamgar honour, Kamgar Bhushan Award is given to the worker who contributes for next 10 years.