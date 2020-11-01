Two villages connect after several years

<p><em><strong>* Closed road thrown open for public<br>* Huge relief for farmers, tribals</strong></em><br><br><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Opening up of the Ramshej Gawalwadi to Makhmalabad Nashik stretch of the encroached road, connecting two villages, after several years has brought a huge relief for farmers and tribals in the area.</p>.<p>The 1.8 km long Kolherpada shivar road in Dindori tehsil was in controversy for many years.<br><br>Dindori tehsildar Pankaj Pawar has opened the road by resolving the disputes through mutual understanding among the farmers. The beneficiary farmers and tribals have expressed their satisfaction.<br><br>Under the Maharajaswa Abhiyan of the Government of Maharashtra, the concept of clearing the encroached village roads is being implemented.<br><br>In this connection, the farmers had demanded for clearing off the road from Ramshej Gawalwadi (Tal. Dindori) to Makhmalabad (Tal. Nashik) which remained encroached for the last several years over the agricultural boundary row.<br><br>Tehsildar Pankaj Pawar and circle officer Babasaheb Khedkar have discussed the issue with the farmers and cleared the 1800 meters (1.8 km) road.<br><br>This road has facilitated the movement of hundreds of farmers to and from the fields and has benefited 47 tribal farmers who have got forest belts.</p>.<div><blockquote>Under the Maharajaswa Abhiyan of the Government of Maharashtra, the shivar road connecting the two villages was cleared through public participation.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Pankaj Pawar, Tehsildar, Dindori</span></div>