NASHIK: On the concluding day, two publishers from Pune tested positive at 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan today morning. Now, the municipal corporation is tracing citizens who came in contact with the duo.

Both of them will be quarantined at Bytco Hospital. If they deny, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be informed for further process, informed Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Medical Officer, NMC.