Two students die due to poisoning; two critical

IGATPURI: Panic gripped after the death of two students due to vomiting in the ashram school for mentally retarded students in Igatpuri taluka. Two students are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Doctors have revealed a preliminary report of poisoning from food or water.

More information about this is that there are institutions running schools for the mentally retarded students in the town including Anusayatmja Matimand Residential School, Indira Bharti Karan Badhir Residential School, and Rakhmabai Apang Yuvak Self Help Centre.

There are 120 students in these schools and after eating khichdi on Tuesday night, eight of them started suffering from vomiting around Wednesday morning. Due to this, two students died when these students were admitted to Igatpuri rural hospital for treatment. Two students have been sent to the district civil hospital as their condition is stated to be critical and four students are undergoing treatment here. The students started suffering yesterday morning.

In this incident, two students Harshal Ganesh Bhoir (23) of Bhiwandi, Thane and Mohammed Zubair Shaikh (11) of Nashik were declared dead by doctors.

Two students Prathamesh Nilesh Bua, aged 17 and Devendra Kurunge aged 15 have been sent to Nashik due to their critical condition. Examination of the remaining children has been started.

Also, the samples of the food eaten by these students have been collected and the bodies of the students who died in this incident have been sent to the District Civil Hospital Nashik for further post-mortem examination. Deputy Superintendent of Police Arjun Bhosale PI Vasant Pathway, API Sopan Rakhonde, chief officer Pankaj Gosavi, nayab tehsildar Pravin Gundale, health inspector Yashwant Tathe and other social activists of the city were present at the occasion.