Two patients recover, zero news cases

NASHIK: As per the report released by Dr Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Nashik District witnessed zero new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (May 7, 2022). The total number of positive cases in the district currently stands at 4,76,060. As two citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,67,156.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients till date touched 2,72,813, while the recovery number touched 2,68,702. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients till date stands at 1,77,115, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,72,810.

Speaking of Malegaon Municipal Corporation, the total number of positive patients till date stands at 13,882, while the recovered tally reached 13,518. The district witnessed zero deaths pertaining to the pandemic in the past 24 hours. The pandemic’s death tally currently stands at 8,899.

The recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.49%, Nashik Rural at 97.57%, and MMC at 97.38%. Citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

Even though Covid-19 cases have reduced drastically, the fight against the virus continues. Citizens should complete their vaccination doses and ensure their friends, family, and acquaintances are fully vaccinated as well. A 100% vaccination rate will aid in fighting the virus in future.