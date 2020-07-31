Two of family killed, another injured in road accident

NASHIK :

A man and his daughter were killed on the spot and his wife was injured after an ambulance collided with their motorcycle near Taharbad village in Satana taluka of the district on Thursday.

The three members of a Mahajan family were on the way to Antapur on a motorbike to pay a weekly visit to Shri Daval Malik Baba on the occasion of the ongoing month of Shravan, police said.

At the same time, an ambulance of Aliabad Primary Health Centre, carrying patients, was coming towards Satana.

As the driver of the ambulance lost control over the wheel at the turn of Waki Nullah, it hit Mahajan's two-wheeler from the front, throwing the three on the motorcycle on the road, in which the motorcyclist and his daughter were critically injured and killed in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Ambadas Mahajan (35, a social activist) and his daughter Arya (7), residents of Taharabad village in Satana tehsil.

While his wife Neelam (30) was critically injured and admitted to a rural hospital in Satana.Upon receiving information about the accident, Jaikheda police rushed to the spot. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, sources added.