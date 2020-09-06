Two more days to fill up CET application

<p><em>NASHIK :<br></em></p><p>Many students were deprived of filling up the forms for the CET online entrance test conducted on behalf of the State Common Entrance Examination Cell.</p>.<p>Some students could not register due to non-payment of fees. To provide relief to these students, the CET cell has extended given another chance for filling up the entrance examination forms by two days. The applicants apply on 7th and 8th September.<br><br>State Common Examination Cell conducts online examinations for 12 courses. This includes five years of law of higher education, three years of law, b. Ed., M. Ed., B. P. Ed., B. A. B. Ed and B. Ess. B. Ed (integrated), B. Ed / M. Ed (Integrated) as well as MH-MCT, BH-MCT, M.Sc. Arch and MCA. <br><br>The deadline for filling up the online application for this exam had already expired. However, many students could not complete the online application process after paying the fees. Also, some students could not register online. Many tests have been postponed due to Covid-19 infection. Also, the students have been hit by the lockdown.<br><br>Therefore, for those students who have been deprived of filling up the application, the facility of filling up the application for two days has been made available as a special matter. In these two days, students will have to complete the process of online application and payment of examination fees, the CET said in a statement on its website.</p>.<p><em><strong>Last chance<br></strong><br>This is the last chance for all the students and the candidates who have already filled the application form, cannot be changed. Also, there will be no facility to change the examination center.</em></p><p><em>Previously applied students can apply for the second course. However, they will not get back the examination fee paid earlier.</em></p>