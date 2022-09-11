Two leopards rescued in a day

As per the additional information received, the rescued leopard is a female and is around two to three years old. Almost five to six leopards have been rescued from this area in past years. A few years ago, even a girl succumbed to injuries from a leopard attack in this area.

The citizens of the Tarukhedle area are frightened by the regular spotting of leopards. To date, more than 10 leopards have been rescued from this village. Also, two goats were killed in a leopard attack two days ago.

Several leopards can be spotted roaming freely in this area, and even the residents of Jagtap Vasti and the nearby Gawli Vasti area fear leaving the house alone at night.

The villagers have demanded the forest department for a permanent solution to restrict leopards’ entry into human settlements.

As per the villagers’ demand, the forest department installed a cage in this area three days ago. A leopard was finally rescued on Friday morning due to the department’s timely action and villagers’ alertness. Villagers have demanded a separate forest office for the Niphad taluka and more forest officials dedicated to the taluka. Also, locals have demanded an increase in regular patrolling to safeguard the life of villagers.