Two leopards rescued in a day

NASHIK: In the first incident, a leopard was rescued at Tarukhedle village of Niphad taluka on Friday around 05:00 am in the field of Rajesh Sampat Sangle, located in Namdev Jagtap Vasti, Group number 249.
As per the additional information received, the rescued leopard is a female and is around two to three years old. Almost five to six leopards have been rescued from this area in past years. A few years ago, even a girl succumbed to injuries from a leopard attack in this area.
The citizens of the Tarukhedle area are frightened by the regular spotting of leopards. To date, more than 10 leopards have been rescued from this village. Also, two goats were killed in a leopard attack two days ago.
Several leopards can be spotted roaming freely in this area, and even the residents of Jagtap Vasti and the nearby Gawli Vasti area fear leaving the house alone at night.
The villagers have demanded the forest department for a permanent solution to restrict leopards’ entry into human settlements.
As per the villagers’ demand, the forest department installed a cage in this area three days ago. A leopard was finally rescued on Friday morning due to the department’s timely action and villagers’ alertness. Villagers have demanded a separate forest office for the Niphad taluka and more forest officials dedicated to the taluka. Also, locals have demanded an increase in regular patrolling to safeguard the life of villagers.
"Tarukhedle village can be referred to as a leopard’s town now. The forest department should provide adequate facilities like increased patrolling, provision of permanent cages, timely medication, immediate Panchnama, and appropriate compensation." - Prashant Gawli, Social Worker
“Even though Gawli Vasti and Jagtap Vasti haven’t spotted a leopard for the past two to three months, they demand the forest department for a permanent solution to keep the leopards and humans safe in their respective habitats.” - Namdev Jagtap, Farmer
In the east part of Sinnar taluka, villagers of Mendhi, Wadangali, Somthane, and other nearby areas live in fear due to the subsequent increase in presence of leopards in their area. Also, a farmer was recently injured in a leopard attack in Mendhi village. As villagers even feared stepping out of their houses, they demanded the forest department to install cages in their area.
The locals have witnessed a female leopard roaming with her cubs in their fields. Accordingly, the forest department installed a cage behind Sudhakar Gite’s house on the Mendhi-Wadangali road and succeeded in rescuing a leopard on Friday morning. However, the fear still persists, and locals have demanded department officials to install a cage again for the cubs and other leopards in the field area.
Three days ago, in the Kundewadi area of Sinnar taluka, one of the leopards was caught in the CCTV footage of a house. Due to the recent sighting, farmers fear stepping out at night and prefer staying indoors.
At Banni Galli in the village, around 10:00 pm, a leopard was filmed hovering near Sanjay Sakhahari Nathe’s house. Not only did the leopard enter their area, but it also entered Nathe’s cattle shed and attacked a goat. Upon hearing the goat’s screams, Nathe visited the shed and started shouting, thus leading to the fleeing away of the leopard.
Hundreds of workers travel to and from Musalgaon Industrial Estate on this road at night. They are also likely to be attacked by leopards. Due to the recent goat attack, an atmosphere of fear has developed among citizens and workers in the area.