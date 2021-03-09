Two leopards die after fall into a well

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Another incident of fight between two leopards for territory has lead to their death. The incident took place in Karanjgaon in Niphad tehsils. The bodies have been recovered on Sunday evening. The forest officials informed that the leopards have died out of drowning after they fell into the nearby well while fighting. On Sunday, when farmer Govinda Bhagure came to his farm he saw two dead bodies of wild animals floating in the well owned by him.</p>.<p>He immediately contacted to the villagers and then after it was communicated to forest department. The forest officials immediately arrived at the spot and inspected the area as well as the well. They found that the two leopards have drowned in the well. Accordingly, with help of the villagers the bodies of the leopards were recovered from well. </p><p>The veterinary medical officials inspected the bodies. As they were decomposed, spot postmortem was conducted by the medical officials. It was concluded that the leopards fell in the well, while they were engaged in fight. As the farm is far from village they remained unnoticed till Sunday.</p>