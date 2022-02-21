Two injured in leopard attack

NASHIK: Two women got seriously injured when a leopard attacked them near a company's godown in Gonde Shivar, Gonde MIDC on Mumbai-Agra highway around 6:30 am on Monday.

Surekha Ashok Vibhute (30) and Shantabai Shivaji Repukar (40) (both residents of Mhada Gharkul, Mumbai Naka, Nashik) had come near the company's godown near Gonde Shivara to collect debris around dawn.

At the same time, Surekha Vibhute was attacked by a leopard sitting nearby. After the woman started shouting, Shantabai tried to chase the leopard away. After some time, due to her resistance, the leopard ran away, injuring Surekha and Shantabai.

In this incident, Surekha Vibhute received serious injuries on her face and legs. As soon as Nivruti Patil, the driver of Jagadguru Sansthan's free ambulance on the highway came to know about the incident, he rushed the injured women to Nashik District Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Citizens are frightened by the leopard attack on the busy highway and the demand is being made by the citizens that the forest department should set up a cage immediately. People stated that it was women's fate that saved their life, otherwise, they would have died in the attack. The Range Forest Officer Ketan Biraris informed that the Forest Department has admitted the seriously injured woman to District Civil Hospital in Nashik. A cage has been installed in the premises where the incident took place.