Two injured in leopard attack

NASHIK: In an unfortunate incident, two children got injured in a leopard attack yesterday at Dugarwadi Pada around 6:00 a.m. The duo has been admitted to District Civil Hospital, Nashik, for treatment.

Some leopards have marked their territory in Harihar Fort, Kalmuste Dugarwadi, and Dugarwadi Waterfall. One of the leopards attacked the duo yesterday morning, and the attack has created fear among the residents. Bhivaji Govind Sohale (aged 12) and Vishal Murum (aged 8) came out for a stroll near their house, and the leopard attacked them. However, as they shouted, the leopard ran away into the forest.

The residents have demanded the forest department to set up a cage immediately to avoid such encounters in future. Range Forest Officer, Trimbak, Deepak Rajbhoj, took cognizance of the attack and reported it to higher authorities. He has assured the residents that their department will set up a cage immediately.