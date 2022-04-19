Two drown in Someshwar Waterfall

NASHIK: The incident took place around 1:00 pm on Tuesday when two persons who had gone to see Someshwar Falls in Gangapur village drowned in Godavari River. Search is on by the fire department team and locals.

In the past few days, 600 cusecs of water has been discharged from the Gangapur dam in the Godavari River. With the onset of summer, many people have started flocking to the river basin for bathing. Four friends from Deolali Camp had gone to see Dudhsagar waterfall at Gangapur. Out of the four, Akash Pachori (22) fell into the water and started sinking due to the unpredictable flow of water. Mahendra Meher (22) went to save him, but he also drowned. The locals rushed to the rescue after the other two shouted.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade, along with two squads, arrived at the spot, and a team of senior police inspector Riaz Sheikh of Gangapur police station were trying to find the two. Gangapur swimmers Bala Davhad, Kunal Khatale, Samadhan Lambe, Vikram Unhale, Akshay Patil, Rahul Pawar, Dinesh Waghere, Sharad Dambale, Anil Gaikwad and Rakesh Salve are assisting in the search.