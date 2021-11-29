Two-day National Conference concludes

NASHIK: Passing resolutions including seeking appointment of trained security officers in case of domestic violence, the role of members of the State Women’s Commission to help the victims and their families, the role of government to provide all advanced medical facilities to the elderly, the two-day National Conference organised by the All India Federation of Women Lawyers at the BLVD Hotel concluded yesterday.

High Court Judge Makrand Karnik, National President of the Federation Adv. Preeti Shah, former president MP Dr. Ami Yagnik, K Aruna, Sheila Anish, former president Adv. Indrayani Patni, Secretary Adv. Anjali Patil, President of Nashik Bar Association, and Nitin Thakre were present.

Justice Karnik shared his experiences of Mumbai, Solapur, and the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the working style of the women during the darshan at Lalbaug Cha Raja in Mumbai. This is a beautiful attempt to discuss the topic of women’s empowerment. Such conferences exchange ideas, and that is high time to share ideas.

Caution is important

Earlier in the morning session, cyber expert Vikas Naik outlined the various dangers of cybercrime. It is in our best interest not only women but all of us to be vigilant in the work we are doing. At this time, Thakre expressed his thoughts. After reading various resolutions by Sheila Anish, such resolutions were unanimously approved. President Shah gave an introductory while Adv Patni introduced the guests. Ritu Patel anchored the conference while Adv Patil proposed the vote of thanks.

Various dignitaries who helped the conference were felicitated at this occasion. Lawyers including M Y Kale, Mahesh Aher, Jalindar Tadge, Saeed Syed, Rajeshwari Balajiwale, K Aruna, and Shyamla Dixit were present.