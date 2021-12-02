Two confirmed cases in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Two individuals in India have been detected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka, Union Health Ministry informed in a press briefing on Thursday. The individual, both male, aged 66 and 46 have recently travelled to South Africa where the majority of the cases for the new variant have been reported, sources said.

However, the symptoms of both the cases are mild in nature so far, it added. The Union Health Ministry further informed that all primary, secondary and tertiary contacts of the reported Omicron cases are being traced.

“The network of INSACOG labs are analysing the samples of the travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries who are found positive with the COVID19. These two cases were found carrying Omicron variant during the genome sequencing of their samples,” National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Sujit K Singh said while interacting with media.