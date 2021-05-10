Two arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir

NASHIK: Two people were arrested by police for allegedly selling two Remdesivir injections, used to treat Covid-19, at exorbitant rates here. Acting on specific information, the Ambad police sent a dummy customer near Ranenagar tunnel in Cidco locality early on Saturday and arrested the two suspects for allegedly selling two Remdesivir injections on the black market for Rs 48,000, police said.

Police have seized a car used in the crime along with injections and some cash. The duo was identified as Amol Ramesh Desai (36, resident of Vinayanagar) and Nilesh Suresh Dhamne (41, resident of College Road). A case under the Essential Services Act has been registered against the duo, sources said, adding, further investigation is on. A local court has remanded them in police custody for two days, it was stated.