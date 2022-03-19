Two acres of sugarcane crop destroyed in fire

NASHIK: Due to a short circuit in the electric wires passing above the field of Parshuram Gadhave at Dhamangaon, Igatpuri taluka, two acres of sugarcane crop in Group no 632 and 33; were burnt to ashes around 3:30 pm on March 18. This sugarcane field has witnessed losses following the short circuit, for the second year in the row.

The family suffered through a financial crisis as their field got burnt last year as well. They had to bear the cost of house expenses, light bill of electricity pump, education, fertilizers, seeds, seedlings, and loan’s interest rate.

However, the recent fire has added to their miseries. Villagers are demanding that the electricity distribution company should support the family by compensating for the loss the latter have suffered.

Due to the fire, they drove the animals towards the road as their barns were nearby, thus prone to fire. Fortunately, they were able to relocate the flammable items from their house and prevent any further accidents. When the employee of Sakur Substation M.S.E.D.C.L was contacted, he rushed to the spot, did a panchnama and promised to take further action.

"As no factory was ready for crushing the sugarcane crop, I was about to sell one tonne of sugarcane crop for Rs 1,300. However, due to fire, I lost the chance to earn through selling the crop. As the incident has occurred for second year in a row, I want the company to compensate for the loss." - Parshuram Gadhave, Farmer