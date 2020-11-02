Twitter India launches new emojis for Women’s T20 challenge

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Twitter India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis for the womens cricket league Jio Women's T20 challenge.</p>.<p>The tournament will be played between three teams from November 4-November 9, with all the four matches being held in the UAE.</p><p>The matches will be played between teams Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity who will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively.</p><p>"To enhance user experience this season, We have launched seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains," the platform said in a statement.</p><p>Fans will be able to activate these emojis by Tweeting with the following hashtags : #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas and #Trailblazers.</p><p>This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emoji, the platform said.</p><p>In 2017, Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women's Cricket World Cup.</p><p>"Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite teams and players on Twitter during the matches," the platform said.</p><p>Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations, it added.</p>