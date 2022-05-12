Twelve thousand farmers to get incentive

NASHIK: The government has initiated preparations to provide incentives to farmers who repay crop loans regularly. About twelve thousand farmers in Nashik district will benefit from the decision. The process is expected to be completed within a week. Farmers are likely to get an incentive of Rs 50,000 each.

For the disbursal, the Divisional Co-Registrar’s Office has been ordered to collect information within eight days. The officials have requested information on crop loans disbursed during the period 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and a list of farmers who have repaid the crop loans within the repayment tenure.

Co-operation Commissioner Anil Kavade instructed the district bank officials through an online meeting about the proceedings. Therefore, farmers are expected to receive the incentive soon.

After taking charge of the state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government announced the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmers Debt Waiver Scheme for the farmers who were in arrears of crop loans till September 2019. An incentive grant of Rs 50,000 each was announced for regular loan payers. Due to the pandemic, the government did not implement the scheme.

However, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for this incentive in the budget tabled for the upcoming year. As a result, the farmers who are repaying their loans regularly from the financial years 2017-2018-19, 2019-20 will get the incentive. Co-operation Commissioner Kavade informed about the scheme accordingly and asked the officials to collect farmers’ information.

Accordingly, Nashik District Bank has prepared a list of farmers who have repaid their loans regularly during these three years. Co-operation Commissioner Kavade will inform the bank about the distribution of incentives soon. If the government disburses the incentives soon, the amount will prove beneficial to farmers as the Kharif season is round the corner.