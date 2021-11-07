Tug of war for tickets to begin

NASHIK: The State Election Commission has given a deadline of November 30 to Nashik Municipal Corporation to prepare a draft plan for the formation of model wards for the Nashik Municipal Corporation general elections to be held in 2022. The State Election Commission has also directed the Municipal Commissioner to submit the draft of the ward structure confidentially in the pen drive.

According to the information received in the meantime, it is understood that the municipal administration, working on the battlefield, is preparing to send the rough plan of ward formation before November 30.

As per the instructions of the commission, the number of corporators in the NMC area is expected to increase from 122 to 133. About 43 wards will have three members, and one ward will be of four members.

Avinash Sanas, Deputy Commissioner, State Election Commission, has instructed the Municipal Commissioner to submit the ward structure confidentially. They need to submit the KML file showing the wards in a pen drive (containing the details of all the wards and the enumerator group and population) to the State Election Commission.

The government has decided to increase the number of corporators in Nashik Municipal Corporation from 122 to 133 by the Mahavikas Aghadi. Is accordingly. Therefore, as the number of draft wards will be increased, the raw number of wards has to be prepared.