Tuesday bazaar encroachment creates traffic jams

The ground is adjacent to the service road for easy access to the buyers. However, the vendors are exceeding the given limits and are placing their pushcarts onto the service road.

This act is creating huge traffic issues as the service roads are heavily used by drivers and pedestrians. The vegetable tempos and the vehicles of the buyers are also parked on the side of the road which leaves very little space for other vehicles to pass. The residents of that area are facing trouble reaching home due to traffic as they have to pass through the service road. Often, it takes almost thirty minutes for the traffic to move.

The residents have filed several complaints regarding the encroachment of the Tuesday bazaar. But the Ozar Nagar Parishad is not responding to their complaints.

Deshdoot Times also tried contacting the officer, but he didn’t pay heed to our questions. As long as the authorities don’t take any action, residents of that area have to face traffic jams every Tuesday.